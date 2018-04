Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2014 in the export-import operations in Azerbaijan 5,036 natural and legal persons were involved. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, 3,247 persons among them were legal and 1,789 natural.

The share of public sector in exports over the past period was 94.3%, or 14.476 billion dollars, the private sector - 4.9%, or 749,702 mln dollars, individuals - 0.8%, or 124,518 mln dollars.

At the same time, the share of public sector in import operations for 8 months was 24.5%, or 1.377 bln dollars, the private sector - 71.47%, or 4.012 bln dollars, individuals - 4.03% or 224.408 mln dollars.

