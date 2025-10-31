SOFAZ delegation holds investment talks in Abu Dhabi

A delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), held a series of meetings with leading investment institutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a working trip to Abu Dhabi.

According to Report, the meetings aimed to expand relations with international partners, discuss opportunities for cooperation in mutually interesting investment areas, and review prospects for future joint initiatives.

During a meeting at the Mubadala Investment Company, Mammadov met with Ahmad Al Calily, the company's Chief Strategy and Risk Officer. The discussion focused on developing cooperation in sustainable investments, promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and exploring potential joint projects.

In a separate meeting with Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner of Lunate, the parties exchanged views on investment portfolio management practices, approaches to alternative asset investments, and prospects for long-term partnership.

The meetings were noted to be significant for strengthening trust-based cooperation between SOFAZ and leading UAE investment institutions and for identifying future areas of partnership.