Prices in housing market decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ In third quarter of 2015, prices in housing market decreased by 1.4% compared with the previous quarter.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, during this period, prices in primary housing market rose by 0.1%, in secondary housing market reduced by 1.4%.

According to statistics, in September, producer prices in the mining industry increased by 2.1%, production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam by 7.5%, processing industry - 0.5%, producer prices in the area of water supply, treatment and recycling unchanged. Overall, industrial producer prices compared with the previous month increased by 1.7%.