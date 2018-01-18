Non-oil export in Azerbaijan surpassed $1.5 billion last year

Baku.18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Export of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan ammounted to $1.538 million in 2017.

Report informs referring to the “Export Review” of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication for January 2018.

The export of non-oil sector in 2017 increased by 2% as compared in 2016. 1923 subjects participated in export operations in the mentioned period. According to the State Customs Committee, the highest number of non-oil products worth $553 million were exported to Russia.

In the reporting year, tomato in worth $151.6 million prevailed among exported non-oil sector products. Gold in the amount of $125.4 million was the second most exported product. Hazelnut ($114.5 million) took third place.

In general, export of fruit and vegetables last year was in the amount of $503 million, aluminum and aluminum goods -$118 million, plastics and plastic products - $101 million, ferrous metals and products made of ferrous metals – $83 million, chemical industry products - $80 million, cotton - $52 million, electricity - $51 million, sugar- $39 million, tea - $10 million.

The export of cotton in 2017 increased 2.1 fold as compared in 2016, electric power – 80%, tea -66%, chemical industry products – 42%, fruit and vegetables – 35%, aluminum and aluminum goods -20%, beverages -17%, plastics and plastic products -2%.

Export operations carried out by 457 subjects in amount of $151.7 million on non-oil-products in December of last year.

The main products, exported within December were persimmon, tomato, cleaned hazelnut, gold, (not used in coin cutting, in other untreated forms), apple, methanol (methyl alcohol) etc. In December, the export price of persimmon was $20.9 million, tomato- $11.4 million, cleaned hazelnut - $9.9 million.

In general, the export of tomato in 2017 in annual comparison increased by 61%, permission – 32%, cleaned hazelnut – 9%, apple - 30%. In addition, in the reporting year, the variety of products exported from Azerbaijan increased by 9%.