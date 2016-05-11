 Top
    Minister for Economic Affairs of Netherlands arrives in Azerbaijan

    The prospects for increasing bilateral economic cooperation will be discussed during his visit to Baku

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister for Economic Affairs of Netherlands Henk Kamp has arrived in Azerbaijan.

    Report was told in Embassy of the Netherlands in the course of a two-day visit, the Minister will meet with a number of Azerbaijani officials and discuss prospects of increasing bilateral cooperation in the economic field.

    In addition, H.Kamp will meet with students at the University of ADA and give a lecture.

    After the visit of the Minister, extensive business delegation of the Netherlands will also arrive in Baku on May 17.

