Minister for Economic Affairs of Netherlands arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister for Economic Affairs of Netherlands Henk Kamp has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in Embassy of the Netherlands in the course of a two-day visit, the Minister will meet with a number of Azerbaijani officials and discuss prospects of increasing bilateral cooperation in the economic field.

In addition, H.Kamp will meet with students at the University of ADA and give a lecture.

After the visit of the Minister, extensive business delegation of the Netherlands will also arrive in Baku on May 17.