Imports from Turkey to Azerbaijan sharply reduced

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's exports decreased by 39.7% compared with the same period of the previous year and amounted to 147.5 million dollars in August.

Report informs referring to Turkish Exporters' Assembly, during January-August export decreased by 26.15% in annual comparison and fell from 1 822,2 mln USD to 1 345,7 mln USD. According to figures released by the organization in August, 84.9 million USD or 57.6% of exports and 835.1 million USD or 62.1% of exports during January-August are carried out in Istanbul.

According to the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, the country's total exports in August decreased by 4.9% up to 10 483 million USD compared with the same month last year. In January-August, exports decreased by 8.9% to 95 135.7 million USD.