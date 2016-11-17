'Daşkəsən Filizsaflaşdırma' offered for privatization

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Property Affairs (SCPA) has announced an investment competition on sale of 99.22% shares of the "Daşkəsən Filizsaflaşdırma" OJSC.

Report informs citing the official media.

The information declares, remaining 0.78% of the company shares purchased by the labor collective members through discount sale.

In addition to local investors, foreign investors can also participate in the tender. If wins, applicant must pay a deposit of 10 mln AZN as a guarantee for implementation of the competition conditions and requirements.

Applicants must offer proposals to the administrative building of the committee (Yusif Safarov Street, 50, Baku city) till December 19 from 10:00 to 17:30. Tender Commission will consider the proposals on December 20 at 14:00.