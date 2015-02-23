Chairman of State Customs Committee receives Iranian delegation

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee (SCC) Aydin Aliyev received the delegation led by the Chairman of the Board of Iranian Anzali Free Trade and Industry Zone Organization, Executive Director Rza Masrur.

Report informs referring to the press service of the SCC, A.Aliyev said that the relationship between the two countries developed successfully.

He also reminded the visit of Iran's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, the Head of the Customs Administration Masoud Karbasian to Azerbaijan. A.Aliyev spoke about the impact of these regular meetings whether at the level of customs services' heads or in the border and customs checkpoints, to the constant development of the current cooperation in the field of the customs between the two countries.

The Chairman also stressed the importance of further intensification of bilateral cooperation.