    Baku to host Eurasian Franchise Forum 2025

    Business
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 09:09
    Baku to host Eurasian Franchise Forum 2025

    The Eurasian Franchise Forum will be held in Baku on October 30, Report informs.

    The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Franchise Association in partnership with Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

    The forum will bring together business representatives, investors, and government agencies from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Dubai, China, and Germany.

    Participants will discuss new business opportunities, franchising trends, and the role of digitalization, visit exhibition stands, participate in B2B meetings, and exchange experiences.

    The forum program includes panel discussions on the prospects of franchising, successful models in retail and the food industry, and the impact of technology on industry development.

    Following the event, participants will receive certificates and a gala cocktail will be held. The forum aims to develop franchising and strengthen economic integration in the Eurasian region.

    Bakıda Avrasiya Françayzinq Forumu keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет Евразийский форум по франчайзингу 2025 года

