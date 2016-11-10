Baku Business Factory hosts representative from German Embassy in Baku

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 10, Baku Business Factory (BBF) has played host to meeting with representative from the German Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Member of BBF Managing Board Anar Askerov and BBF Project Manager Rashad Mammadov have met with Consular Attaché of German Embassy in Azerbaijan for Economic and Cultural Affairs, Heike Möckel.

During the meeting, Consular Attaché was informed about Baku Business Factory established by young businessman Anar Alizade, the company purpose and future plans.

Development of relations of co-working project members and newly selected startups in the BBF with German companies was discussed. The meeting also stressed an importance of support to the development of international business relations of youths' startups. They exchanged views on the coordination of startup projects based in Azerbaijan with the German companies.

The meeting discussed activity areas and prospects of BBF startups in Azerbaijan.

Javid Karimov, Head of Mr BEE brand, supported by BBF and engaged in raw honey sale, spoke about future plans and the work carried out for export of products to foreign markets in addition to strengthening local market trading.

Notably, Baku Business Factory (BBF) was established at the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade in May, 2015. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas, which will have a positive impact on the country's economic and social development, at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.