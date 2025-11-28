Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss cooperation in tax administration

    Business
    28 November, 2025
    • 17:14
    Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss cooperation in tax administration

    A delegation from the State Tax Service (STS) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy held business meetings at the Swedish Tax Agency during their visit to Sweden, Report informs with reference to the Azerbaijani side.

    The main purpose of the visit was to exchange experience, study advanced international approaches in tax administration, analyze digital transformation processes, explore the possibilities of applying artificial intelligence technologies, and conduct comparative assessments of debt management and risk-based tax control models.

    During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in presentations and discussions on artificial intelligence-based service models, excise tax control mechanisms, functional features of the digitalized tax declaration ecosystem, and human resource development strategies.

    Additionally, exchanges of views were held on topics including expanded application of international information exchange, use of big data in risk audits, strengthening tax discipline, and effectiveness of modern control tools.

    The parties emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation in the field of tax administration and continuing joint training and experience programs, reviewing common initiatives in this area.

    Azərbaycan və İsveç vergi inzibatçılığı sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib

