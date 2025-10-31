Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported cotton worth $134.7 million, marking a 10.6% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the October edition of the Export Review by the center, in September alone, Azerbaijan exported $10 million worth of cotton, which is nearly 20% less year-on-year.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the nine-month period.