Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%
Business
- 31 October, 2025
- 13:27
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported cotton worth $134.7 million, marking a 10.6% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
According to the October edition of the Export Review by the center, in September alone, Azerbaijan exported $10 million worth of cotton, which is nearly 20% less year-on-year.
Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the nine-month period.
Latest News
13:35
Georgia to send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aidRegion
13:27
Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%Business
13:24
Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVEBusiness
13:19
Azercosmos's export revenues decline by 5%ICT
13:08
Azerbaijan exports $157.2M worth of tomatoes in Jan.–Sept. 2025Business
13:02
Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnershipForeign policy
12:58
SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exportsEnergy
12:52
Abbas Ismail: Apologies for colonial past must become part of deep structural reformsForeign policy
12:50