Azerbaijan, Rwanda discuss promoting economic potential in Africa, Europe

Azerbaijan and Rwanda have held talks on expanding recognition of their economic potential across Africa and Europe, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The discussions took place during AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev's working visit to Rwanda, where he met with several public and private institutions. Azerbaijan's ambassador to Ethiopia, Ruslan Nasibov, also attended the meetings.

In talks with Fidelis Mironko, Permanent Secretary of Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, both sides explored opportunities for cooperation. They also discussed the broader promotion of the economic potential of Azerbaijan and Rwanda in Africa and Europe.

During a meeting with Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi, the parties exchanged views on identifying promising partnership spheres and areas of mutual interest.

Talks with Callixte Kanamugire, Chief Advocacy Officer of Rwanda's Private Sector Federation, focused on strengthening business relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda. During the meeting, an agreement was reached on carrying out coordination work between business circles.

At Rwanda's National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), AZPROMO representatives were briefed on the agency's activities, export‑oriented products, and quality control laboratories, which they also visited.

Meetings with representatives of Rwanda's leading coffee producer, Gorilla's Coffee, discussed the possibility of establishing operations in Azerbaijan, with AZPROMO delegates touring the company's production facilities.

The Rwanda Development Board meeting reviewed potential partnership opportunities, and Rwanda was invited to participate in the Interfood Azerbaijan exhibition and the upcoming 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

As part of the trip, AZPROMO representatives also visited Kigali's Special Economic Zone to observe the operations of local enterprises.