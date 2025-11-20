Azerbaijan begins pecan imports from Pakistan and India
Business
- 20 November, 2025
- 18:17
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported 2.5 tons of pecan nuts worth $25,200, marking an 8% decline in volume and a 5% increase in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan purchased pecan nuts from:
- China: 1.6 tons (+6.7%) worth $12,100 (+27%);
- The United States: 0.4 tons worth $6,400 (no supply a year ago);
- Pakistan: 0.1 tons worth $2,700;
- Germany: 0.2 tons (+90%) worth $2,300 (+55%),
- India: 0.2 tons worth $1,300.
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported pecan nuts from Pakistan and India for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.
