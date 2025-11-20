Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Azerbaijan begins pecan imports from Pakistan and India

    Business
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 18:17
    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported 2.5 tons of pecan nuts worth $25,200, marking an 8% decline in volume and a 5% increase in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan purchased pecan nuts from:

    - China: 1.6 tons (+6.7%) worth $12,100 (+27%);

    - The United States: 0.4 tons worth $6,400 (no supply a year ago);

    - Pakistan: 0.1 tons worth $2,700;

    - Germany: 0.2 tons (+90%) worth $2,300 (+55%),

    - India: 0.2 tons worth $1,300.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported pecan nuts from Pakistan and India for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    Azərbaycan Pakistan və Hindistandan pekan qozu tədarük etməyə başlayıb

