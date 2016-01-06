Apple stocks fall on report of plans to cut iPhone 6s production

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.51% is expected to reduce production of the latest version of the iPhone 6 by about 30% in the January to March quarter compared with its original plans, Nikkei reported Tuesday, without citing sources. The move will mean lower orders for suppliers in Japan and South Korea, Report informs citing Rambler News Service.

Apple had initially told suppliers that production of the iPhone 6s and Iphone 6s Plus would remain at the same pace as the earlier models, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. But inventories have built up at retailers in China, Japan, Europe and the U.S. amid weak sales, said Nikkei.

Production is expected to return to normal in the April to June quarter.

The news weighed on suppliers with Avago technologies AVGO, -3.35% down 2.5%, InvenSense Inc. INVN, -1.94% down 2.9%, Cirrus Logic Inc.CRUS, -5.94% off 4.6% and Skyworks Solutions Inc. SWKS, -5.95% down 5.1%.

Apple shares fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1%.