4th meeting of Azerbaijan–Jordan Intergovernmental Commission underway in Baku

Baku is hosting the 4th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Jordan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, Report informs.

Ahead of the session, the co-chairs – Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev and Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah – held a meeting to review the current state of bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities for its expansion, as well as to discuss the comprehensive agenda of the Commission"s session.

Speaking at the meeting with the participation of delegations, Sahil Babayev emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan, established over more than 30 years, and the high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II of Jordan have played a crucial role in strengthening cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the Intergovernmental Commission serves as an important platform for advancing previous initiatives and expanding new areas of cooperation, with the 4th session marking a significant stage in this process.

It was highlighted that more than 40 documents signed between the two countries have created a strong legal framework for cooperation and favorable conditions for new initiatives.

The minister also addressed regional transformation, noting that current geopolitical changes are bringing the South Caucasus into a new stage of development. He stressed that the Declaration signed in Washington within the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process represents a historic turning point for the region, ensuring seamless connectivity between Azerbaijan's mainland and Nakhchivan and paving the way for the opening of the Zangazur Corridor. HE added that this new transport artery will create broad opportunities not only for the South Caucasus but also for Central Asia and the Middle East in trade, logistics, energy transit, and regional integration, while fostering a stable, predictable, and favorable environment for investment, tourism, transit, and logistics. Against this backdrop, Babayev invited Jordan to actively participate in the expanding trade and transport cooperation in the region.

He further underlined that economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan is developing dynamically and holds significant potential. The outcomes of the Commission are expected to strengthen collaboration in trade, investment, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, digital development, education, science, culture, tourism, food security, healthcare, customs, and other areas.

The session assessed the continued growth of bilateral trade, Azerbaijan's expanding competitiveness in Jordan's market with agricultural, food, and other products, Jordan's active role in exporting pharmaceuticals and industrial goods, and the deepening of investment dialogue as major progress. It was also noted that improved transport links, including expanded air routes, humanitarian and cultural projects, student exchanges, and enhanced cooperation between universities will further advance bilateral relations.

In his remarks, Yarub Qudah stressed that relations between the two countries create broad opportunities for economic cooperation. He expressed Jordan's interest in deepening collaboration with Azerbaijan in trade, investment, industry, energy, tourism, and logistics, adding that the commission's work will contribute to the growth of joint projects and the expansion of direct ties between business communities in the coming years.

The Intergovernmental Commission was established on November 23, 2007, and has held three previous sessions.