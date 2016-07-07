 Top
    Europe's most prestigious theater festival starts in France

    70th D’Avignon Theater Festival will run until July 24

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Europe's oldest theater festival D’Avignon opened in France.

    Report informs, the theater festival is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

    D’Avignon Theater Festival has been held since 1947.

    The festival which began on July 6 involves not only well-known theater troupes of France, Spain, Lithuania and Russia, but also young professional actors and amateurs. Circus troupes also take part in the festival.

    The 70th D’Avignon Theater Festival will run until July 24.

