​Supplies of poultry and milk from Azerbaijan to Russia may be resumed

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Rosselhoznadzor may give the permission to import poultry, dairy and fish products from Azerbaijan until the end of 2014. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the department manager assistant Alexey Alexeenko.

Rosselhoznadzor plans to hold an information verification of Azerbaijani enterprises providing meat, poultry, dairy and fish products in early December. "If there is no problem during the inspection, the import of Azerbaijani products may be allowed by the end of this year," Alexeenko stated.

According to the information on the official site of Rosselkhoznadzor, four companies in Azerbaijan have a right to provide fish and seafood products to Russia. However, according to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Azerbaijan did not export fish and seafood products to Russia in 2013.