 Top
    Close photo mode

    Purchase price of milk in Azerbaijan higher than European countries

    Ali Recep Nazlı, Chief of Turkish General Directorate of European Union and Foreign Affairs said

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Purchase price of milk is higher in Azerbaijan in comparison with Turkey and a number of other countries.

    Ali Recep Nazlı, Chief of Turkish General Directorate of European Union and Foreign Affairs told Report.

    "I have visited many European countries before arriving in Baku. In addition to Turkey, farmers in Germany, France and Belgium protest milk prices due to being low. I have seen really expensive prices in Azerbaijan compared to those countries. It would be good to keep prices at this level. I think this field should be analyzed, market research conducted", A.R.Nazlı added. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi