Purchase price of milk in Azerbaijan higher than European countries

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Purchase price of milk is higher in Azerbaijan in comparison with Turkey and a number of other countries.

Ali Recep Nazlı, Chief of Turkish General Directorate of European Union and Foreign Affairs told Report.

"I have visited many European countries before arriving in Baku. In addition to Turkey, farmers in Germany, France and Belgium protest milk prices due to being low. I have seen really expensive prices in Azerbaijan compared to those countries. It would be good to keep prices at this level. I think this field should be analyzed, market research conducted", A.R.Nazlı added.