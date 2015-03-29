​Batumi is a Black Sea Pearl of Georgia - PHOTOS

Baku.29 March.REPORT.AZ/ Since Soviet times, Batumi has been a favorite place to go on holiday as for Soviet political elite, so for ordinary Soviet citizens.

Pebble beach, sea and gentle wooded mountains have attracted Soviet citizens to this Georgian treatment hostel for years.

However, with the collapse of the Union, Batumi fairy tale came to an end. This city was forgotten, foreign tourists do not want to come here. Everything changed after 2004.

Today Batumi is the real model of a resort. Authorities turned this city from the collapsing Soviet town in Dubai of Adjara. By the way, there is a piece of Dubai, Sheikh of this emirate presented more than 1,000 palm trees to the city. These trees were planted along the longest boulevard in Europe, the length of which is to be 29 km in the near future.

Another similarity of Batumi and Dubai is that Batumi is also seeking the largest, the biggest. Currently the largest business center and the largest hotel in Caucasus are being built in Batumi. There is also the highest building in Adjara - University of Technology. Now they want to move it to another place.

Overall, the resort is developing every year. Today the most famous hotel companies build their hotels in Batumi, contributing to the development of tourism in the region. Many of the investors are the Azerbaijanis and Turkish. For this reason, you may see many of the Azerbaijani and Turkish hotels and restaurants that allows tourists from Azerbaijan easy to feel at home here.

It's not a secret that Batumi becomes more popular holiday destination for our citizens. With this pace of development in the near future Batumi will be able to outshine many budget resorts in Europe, since the city has all the opportunities for it, and most importantly, there is a desire on the part of the government and ordinary citizens.