Azerbaijan and Germany discuss various issues on agriculture

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov met with German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab.

Report informs citing the ministry, main purpose of the meeting was to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture. Stating high level of cooperation between the two countries, H. Asadov gave information about institutional reforms in the agrarian sector in Azerbaijan and development of traditional agricultural fields in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the perspectives of relations between the two countries in the agrarian sphere, the Minister noted the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan.

M. Kindsgrab said he will spare no efforts to further expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.