Iranian oil tanker burning in East China Sea may sink

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Sanchi oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a freighter CF Crystal off China's east coast, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on January 6 is at risk of exploding and sinking.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, CCTV says.

All the 32 crew members on Sanchi remain missing, search for them is underway. Dead body of only one sailor was found. 30 of the crew were Iranian citizens, two Bangladeshis.

21 crew members of Hong Kong ship were rescued.

China has sent four rescue ships to the area and three ships to clean the spill, also South Korea sent a ship and plane to search for missing. The U.S. Navy have joined the search.