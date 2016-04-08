Indonesian Deputy Assistant: About 500 Azerbaijanis rest in Indonesia annually

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani tourists prefer to rest at the seaside, a variety of entertainment, and Indonesia can offer it to them.

Report informs, Indonesian Deputy Assistant for Industry, Trade, Tourism and Creative Economy Muchammad Zulkarnain said that to journalists.

He noted that, annually Indonesia visited by about 480 Azerbaijani tourists and the island of Bali is the most popular holiday destination. "But we have other islands such as Papua, Komodo, the Moluccas Islands and Anobon, where you can also find a lot of interesting things," - added M. Zulkarnain, noting the importance of opening direct flights between Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

M.Zulkarnain also noted the possibility of cooperation in training of personnel in the field of tourism:

"The Azerbaijanis could go to Indonesia to learn spa procedures and obtaining certificates.

Training also can be carried out here for the local workers. Currently, about 20 Indonesians work in Azerbaijan in the sphere of tourism."