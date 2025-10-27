Thirty more Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

Thirty more children affected by the war in Ukraine have been brought to Azerbaijan to receive rehabilitation services, said Deputy Chairman of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Zaur Ibrahimov, Report informs.

Organized by the agency, the Ukrainian children will take part in a camp in Baku, where they will attend national dance lessons and receive individual psychological consultations from professional specialists.

The program also includes visits to Icherisheher, the Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, the Seaside Boulevard, the Ateshgah Temple, and the Yanardag monument.

In the coming days, the children will join group therapy sessions, meditation and yoga activities, psycho-social trainings, cooking workshops, and other cultural events in Baku and the regions. They will also visit the historical and cultural landmarks of Gabala and Shaki.

The 10-day social rehabilitation program aims to help stabilize the children's emotional well-being and support their reintegration into society.

To date, more than 260 Ukrainian children have been brought to Azerbaijan to receive social and psychological rehabilitation services.