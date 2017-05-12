 Top
    Term of employment contract changes in Azerbaijan

    In future fixed-term employment contracts will be concluded for a period agreed by the parties

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The bill on amendments to the Labor Code was discussed today at Milli Majlis Labor and Social Policy Committee.

    Report informs, according to changes, in the future fixed-term employment contracts will be concluded for the period agreed between the parties.

    Under current legislation, term of the employment contract is 5 years.

    Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy Hadi Rajabli said that this is for the benefit of citizens: "Because earlier the term was 5 years and now the parties will determine it themselves. Now there are also perpetual contracts with a period of 5 years. Now the parties will decide what the term of fixed-term contracts is."

