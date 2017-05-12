Term of employment contract changes in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The bill on amendments to the Labor Code was discussed today at Milli Majlis Labor and Social Policy Committee.

Report informs, according to changes, in the future fixed-term employment contracts will be concluded for the period agreed between the parties.

Under current legislation, term of the employment contract is 5 years.

Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy Hadi Rajabli said that this is for the benefit of citizens: "Because earlier the term was 5 years and now the parties will determine it themselves. Now there are also perpetual contracts with a period of 5 years. Now the parties will decide what the term of fixed-term contracts is."