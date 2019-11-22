Hijran Huseynova suggests creating Alimony Fund suggested

Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova has suggested creating the Alimony Fund in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Huseynova spoke at a press conference at the headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

According to her, some men refuse to pay alimony after divorce: "Women appeal to us over difficulty in getting alimony. Therefore, I think that if a man does not pay alimony, he should be banned from leaving the country. In world practice, Alimony Fund pays for those who can’t pay, however, then the man pays the Alimony Fund the double amount. Therefore, it would be good if the Alimony Fund was established in Azerbaijan."