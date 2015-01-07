Government obliged notaries to ensure efficiency in some areas

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Artur Rasizade signed a document on amendments to the Instruction about the rules of notarial acts in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the changes, at the assurance on transfer a vehicle to rent or drive or upon the certification of the power of attorney for the right to dispose, the notary must immediately enter the appropriate information to the Electronic Notary information system and send them to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Until now, the deadline of providing this information to the Interior Ministry was three days. After the new amendment this period is shortened to one day.

Thus, a public or a special notary, using technical means, for one day should provide information that has been included in the system of electronic notary in the Interior Ministry.