Baku police find and deliver purse with documents to a foreigner

A police officer have found a purse with documents belonging to a foreigner in Baku.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs that police captain Fadai Maqsudov of Police Office No 9 of the Sabayil district police department found a purse with documents belonging to a foreigner.

Steps to return the purse to the owner were taken immediately.

Shortly afterwards the owner was found by the police officers and the purse was given back to him.

The tourist thanked the police officers for prompt actions.