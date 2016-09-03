 Top
    'ASAN hayat' complex opened in Masalli

    President Ilham Aliyev opened the complex during Masalli visit

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of 'ASAN hayat' complex as part of his visit to Masalli on September 3.

    Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the complex.

    The President was informed that the construction of the complex began in 2015 and ended this August. The four-storey complex occupies an area of 4,246 square metres.

    'ASAN xidmet' center in the complex will provide 32 services of 10 public organizations for citizens.

