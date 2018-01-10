ABAD launches one more exhibition and sales center

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ New, the 6th ABAD exhibition and sale center has opened.

Report informs referring to the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

The new exhibition-sale center is located in Duruja village of Gabala district, in the territory of ski resort Tufandagh. Decorative-applied folk art samples presented to the center have caused great interest of tourists.

The center was made in a special design, it has latticed walls and lighting system.

Exquisite handicrafts, honey, jams from different regions of Azerbaijan were presented at the exhibition-sale center. All the products are marked by the logo of the producer, family business and special ABAD label placed on them. This logotype and ABAD label indicate the originality of the product.

Notably, the new exhibition-sale center is also planned to function as an art cafe.