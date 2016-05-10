​Samra Rahimli performs today in the first semifinal of Eurovision

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today in Stockholm, Sweden will host the first semi-final of Eurovision-2016.

Report informs, the representative of Azerbaijan Samra Rahimli will perform her song 'Miracle' under the 14th number in the first semi-final.

On stage with her there will be 4 dancers and a backing vocalist. Azerbaijani contestant's performance will be accompanied by spectacular pyrotechnic special effects.

Also along with Rahimli, in the first semi-final participants from Finland, Greece, Moldova, Hungary, Croatia, the Netherlands, Armenia, San Marino, Russia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Austria, Estonia, Montenegro, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Malta will also perform.

In addition, it became known that the world-famous American singer Justin Timberlake will also perform on the stage of Eurovision. He will present his hit "Cannot stop the feeling!" during a break in the Grand Final on 14 May.