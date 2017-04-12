Siyavush Novruzov: Countries face with severe events related to oil and other resources

© Report.az

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, countries face with severe events related to oil and other natural resources. Perpetrators of such events ignore human rights and prefer financial interests".

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee on Public associations and religious organizations Siyavush Novruzov said addressing the international conference "Islamic solidarity: the harmony of religious and cultural diversity" in Baku.

He said that government policy of these countries has already been established on the background of such events: "During this period, a small state such as Azerbaijan has declared Islamic solidarity, taking a big step. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev undertook this mission. The President noted that in the Islamic Solidarity Games, athletes of several Islamic countries will meet with one another. Heads of Islamic countries should also put aside their own financial interests and meet. Water is a symbol of Islamic Solidarity Game. It is of great meaning, it will play an important role to put out fire in Islamic countries".