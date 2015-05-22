 Top
    Sheikh-ul-islam of Caucasus: A mosque is empty without a man

    You are the beating heart of the Caucasian Muslims Office

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ ""You are the beating heart of the Caucasian Muslims Office.

    "You are the propagandists at the places of appointment. You promote both the religious and work of the Caucasian Muslims Office." 

    Report informs, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO),  Chairman Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said while addressing to religious figures who have completed Training Courses.

    He spoke about the duties of religious figures, who completed courses at the ceremony of certificate presentation: "It is unimportant if there is a mosque but no people. In the past - the Soviet period, mosques were called "museums" and now if people do not visit mosques, they will become museums too, maybe, without calling them as museums. It means, a mosque is empty without a man."

