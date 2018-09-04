CMO Chairman: Some foreign-funded groups attempt to commit provocation on day of Ashura

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Some attempt to commit provocation, create problems via the Sunni-Shia theme, certain disagreement of opinions, the chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade said at the event on the beginning of the month of Muharram.

According to him, those who want to commit such provocation aim to use the religion for their own intention: "These are, of course, the steps of some foreign-funded groups."

The CMO Chairman noted that the Azerbaijani society is aware of truth without the Sunni and Shia discrimination: "There is a high-level unity between the believers and the state. The main challenges are related to service to the state and worship to the God."