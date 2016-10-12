Serzh Sargsyan dismisses deputy head of Armenia's president administration

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on dismissal of Viktor Dallakyan from the post of deputy head of the presidential apparatus. Report informs referring to the Armenian media outlets, it is said in the press-service of the President of Armenia.

A day earlier at a press conference Viktor Dallakyan announced that he resigns as deputy head of the Armenian President's Office and returned to active politics and intends to participate in the parliamentary elections of 2017.

He said he disagreed with domestic, foreign and economic policy of country.