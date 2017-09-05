Leaders of Turkey and Myanmar hold phone conversation

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ A telephone conversation was held between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Report informs citing Hürriyet daily, the sides discussed violation of rights of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state and ways to provide the local population with humanitarian aid.

Turkey condemns both the terror and operations targeting innocent civilians, Erdoğan said, adding that incidents in Rakhine turning into grave humanitarian crisis causes public indignation. He urged Suu Kyi to refrain from excessive use of force and show utmost sensitivity to protect civilians.