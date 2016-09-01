 Top
    Lavrov: Russia ready to restore relations with EU and US

    We're not going to turn away from someone else

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated about readiness to restore relations with the EU and the US, Report informs citing the vesti.ru.

    He said this during his speech before the students of MGIMO University.

    "We're not going to turn away from someone else. We are ready to restore the normal, full-fledged relations with the EU and the US, but only on the basis of equality, without any attempts to transform these relations into the game", S. Lavrov added. 

