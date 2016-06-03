 Top
    Close photo mode

    German Consulate General cordoned in Istanbul

    The four-lane road to the consulate in the city center was blocked

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ To protect against anti-German protests Turkish police has cordoned off the area in front of the German Consulate General in Istanbul. 

    Report informs citing the Russian media, the four-lane road to the consulate in the city center was blocked on Thursday night, water cannon drove on.

    Several dozen predominantly nationalist demonstrators protested in sight of the consulate against the “imperialist lie” of the Armenian genocide in 1915.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi