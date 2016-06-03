German Consulate General cordoned in Istanbul

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ To protect against anti-German protests Turkish police has cordoned off the area in front of the German Consulate General in Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the four-lane road to the consulate in the city center was blocked on Thursday night, water cannon drove on.

Several dozen predominantly nationalist demonstrators protested in sight of the consulate against the “imperialist lie” of the Armenian genocide in 1915.