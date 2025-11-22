Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Georgian Interior Minister meets with Turkish General to discuss plane crash

    • 22 November, 2025
    Georgian Interior Minister Geka Geladze met with Lieutenant General Yaşar Kadıoğlu, Head of Evaluation and Control of the Turkish Air Force, according to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Report informs.

    The ministry noted that Yaşar Kadıoğlu headed the Turkish delegation that came to Georgia in connection with the crashed military aircraft. The delegation participated jointly with the Georgian side in search‑and‑rescue and investigation processes at the crash site.

    During the meeting, Lieutenant General Kadıoğlu expressed his gratitude to Geka Geladze for effective cooperation and high coordination. He emphasized that Georgian police units working in the crash area distinguished themselves with professionalism and adherence to high standards.

    The meeting was also attended by First Deputy Interior Minister Roland Meskhi, Head of the Emergency Management Service Temur Mgebrishvili, Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Ali Kaan Orbay, and other representatives of the embassy.

    On November 11, a Turkish military aircraft crashed about 5 km from Georgia's state border. The incident resulted in the death of 20 Turkish Air Force personnel.

    Gürcüstanın daxili işlər naziri türkiyəli generalla təyyarə qəzasını müzakirə edib
    Тбилиси и Анкара обсудили расследование крушения турецкого C-130

