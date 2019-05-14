Swedish ambassador: Eastern Partnership program has not fully achieved its goals

"The Eastern Partnership program of the European Union has not reached its limit," Ambassador of Sweden to Georgia Ulrik Tideström said.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he spoke at a session held on the future of the Eastern Partnership program at the 6th South Caucasus Security Foru in Tbilisi.

According to him, the Eastern Partnership program can be further developed: "This program was a success of the European Union and supported the changes that did not exist in the region 10 years ago. Moreover, the program is a real transformational power and has led to concrete results for the people in the partner countries."

The diplomat noted that as the member-states of the "Eastern Partnership" continue reforms, EU countries should support partner countries and propose a wider cooperation: "Reforms should be based on people and their main goal should be to bring positive changes in people's lives."

Tideström said that the EU and partner countries should strengthen their commitments for the next 10 years of the program.