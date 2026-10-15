Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    Baku Declaration adopted at CICA Summit

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    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:06
    Baku Declaration adopted at CICA Summit

    The Baku Declaration was adopted at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    According to Report, in the document, CICA member states express their high appreciation for Azerbaijan"s chairmanship, commending the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan in various areas and the events organized during its two-year chairmanship.

    The Baku Declaration includes specific provisions on advancing the international order and addressing existing military-political, economic and environmental risks. The document also places particular emphasis on promoting tolerance and intercivilizational dialogue, as well as expanding the use of science, education and innovation to enhance security and prosperity. It also highlights the opportunities and risks arising from the development of artificial intelligence.

    The declaration further includes provisions on developing economic ties among member states, strengthening transport, energy and digital connectivity, and ensuring energy security.

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Baku Declaration
    AQEM sammitinin yekunlarına dair Bakı Bəyannaməsi qəbul edilib
    Бакинская декларация принята по итогам саммита СВМДА
    44 - Tezliklə
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