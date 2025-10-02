Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Washington to provide Kyiv with intelligence for strikes deep into Russia — WSJ

    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:01
    Washington to provide Kyiv with intelligence for strikes deep into Russia — WSJ

    The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence to launch missile strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    American officials have asked NATO allies to provide Kyiv with similar support, according to sources.

    The US is also considering the possibility to send Tomahawk cruise missiles and Barracuda munitions to Ukraine, though a decision on their delivery has not yet been made.

    KİV: ABŞ Rusiyaya zərbə endirmək üçün Ukraynanı kəşfiyyat məlumatları ilə təmin edəcək
    WSJ: США предоставят Украине разведданные для ударов вглубь России

