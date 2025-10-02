Washington to provide Kyiv with intelligence for strikes deep into Russia — WSJ
02 October, 2025
- 08:01
The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence to launch missile strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted, citing sources, Report informs.
American officials have asked NATO allies to provide Kyiv with similar support, according to sources.
The US is also considering the possibility to send Tomahawk cruise missiles and Barracuda munitions to Ukraine, though a decision on their delivery has not yet been made.
