UN Security Council set to vote Palestinian resolution

Baku.30 December. REPORT.AZ/The Arab group at the UN decided that a Palestinian draft resolution urging end of Israeli occupation will be put to a vote in the Security Council on Tuesday afternoon, Jordanian and Palestinian envoys said.

"Our decision comes in respect of the Arab group decision to go ahead and in coordination with our Palestinian brethren," Jordan's UN envoy Dina Kawar told reporters after a meeting of Arab states.

As the sole Arab representative on the Security Council, Jordan formally requested the vote which is scheduled at 5 p.m.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency,the draft sets the end of 2017 as the deadline for Israeli security forces to fully withdraw from the occupied territories.

It also names East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.

The motion faces almost certain defeat as the U.S., one of five permanent members of the council yielding veto power, had announced it would not support it.

Jordan previously said that it preferred a resolution agreed upon by all 15 Security Council members.

The motion requires a “yes” vote from at least nine of the 15 council members to pass, but it can be vetoed by any of the council's five permanent members, which include the U.S., a staunch ally of Israel