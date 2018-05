Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 7 people were killed and 30 injured after the second blast in Baghdad.

Report informs citing Al-Jezeera, local security services and witnesses say.

The blast occurred after car bomb explosion.

Notably, another explosion occurred near ice cream shop in central Baghdad. 13 people were killed and 30 wounded as a result of the incident. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.