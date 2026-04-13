Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump says US preparing to block Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 09:32
    Trump says US preparing to block Strait of Hormuz

    US President Donald Trump has repeated his earlier claim that the US will begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian ports at 10 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz Donald Trump
    ABŞ ordusu Hörmüz boğazını bloklamağa hazırlaşır
    Трамп: США готовятся к блокаде Ормузского пролива и иранских портов

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