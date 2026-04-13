Trump says US preparing to block Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 13 April, 2026
- 09:32
US President Donald Trump has repeated his earlier claim that the US will begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian ports at 10 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), Report informs via Al Jazeera.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
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