Trump says US preparing to block Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has repeated his earlier claim that the US will begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian ports at 10 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), Report informs via Al Jazeera.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"