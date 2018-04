Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Al-Shabab terrorist group has seized Ligo city located in the south of Somalia.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this city is at 130 km away from the capital Mogadishu.

According to information, terrorists have captured the city after soldiers of the African Union and peacekeepers left. They left Ligo in the early hours on August 4. The cause of their departure is still unknown.