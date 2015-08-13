Russia Extends Food Embargo to Five European Countries

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow has added five more countries that will be banned from exporting foodstuffs to Russia in response to Western sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"A whole range of countries have been added beyond the countries from the European Union, Australia, Canada, Norway, and the United States, which were banned from exporting some types of foodstuffs to Russia. Those countries are Albania, Montenegro, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, as well as Ukraine under certain circumstances,” Medvedev said during a government meeting.

Medvedev explained that food export bans into Russia would go into effect if Kiev authorities engage the economical part of the EU Association Agreement signed in June 2014.

Moscow first introduced a ban on certain food imports in August 2014 in response to economic sanctions imposed by the Unites States, the European Union and their allies over Moscow's alleged participation in Ukraine crisis.

In late June, the European Union extended the sanctions imposed against Russia. Moscow, in turn, prolonged the food embargo.