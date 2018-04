Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on increasing State Russian Interior Ministry employees in more than 64,000.

Report informs, now the state of the ministry will be 1,067,876 units.

872 970 people of them are law enforcement officers, 17 376 - federal civil servants, 177 530 - other workers.

Earlier, the limit of the state was 1,003,232.