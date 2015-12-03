Putin: Back in the day stable countries in Middle East is now destroyed and we know who is behind this

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President thanked Russian troops for the fight against terrorism.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin sad that, in his annual address to the Federation Council.

The Russian president said that Russia for a long time knows what terrorism is. In this regard, he listed the acts of terrorism committed in Russia:"You can not defeat terrorism with one country. The threat of terrorism is growing."

"Back in the day stable countries in the Middle East is now destroyed, and we know who is behind this" - added Putin.

The President said that these terrorists are in abroad, and therefore it was decided to send troops to Syria, which are primarily fighting for Russia.